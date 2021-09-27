Road closed after chapel roof collapses

The roof of a disused church in Newtown has collapsed closing the main road through the town.

Emergency services at the Bethel Chapel

The Bethel Chapel on New Road, formerly the A483 in the town centre collapsed over night. About half of the roof disappeared sparking fears that more of the building could fall onto the road.

Heavy rain lashed the area in the small hours of today.

Emergency services went to the scene after 999 calls and police closed the road.

It is thought the road will remain closed for much of the day.

The church has been closed to the publoc for some time and there had been concern about the structure of the building.

