Planning application submitted for new, £22 million school

A planning application for a new replacement special school in north Powys has been submitted by the county council.

Ysgol Cedewain in Newtown
Ysgol Cedewain in Newtown

Powys County Council wants to build the new, £22m school for Ysgol Cedewain in Newtown.

As part of the proposed development, the building will have purpose-built and state-of-the-art facilities including a hydrotherapy pool, sensory and physiotherapy rooms and garden as well as a community café.

It will be funded by the Welsh Government’s 21st Century Schools Programme, which will provide 75 from the council.

This project is part of the council’s Transformation Programme to deliver aspirations in Vision 2025 - the council's Corporate Improvement Plan. It will also help the council deliver its Strategy for Transforming Education in Powys 2020-2030.

Builders will be Denbighshire-based company Wynne Construction.

Cllr Phyl Davies, Cabinet Member for Education and Property, said: “I would like to thank all those who took the time to take part in the pre-application consultation and I’m delighted that we have now submitted our planning application for this exciting project.

“Our ambitious plans for Ysgol Cedewain will see us provide a world-class facility for our most vulnerable learners.

“When open, the new school will provide vulnerable learners with facilities that meet their needs while providing an environment where staff can thrive and learners enjoy learning.”

