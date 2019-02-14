£90 million Newtown Bypass opening today

Welsh Transport Minister Ken Skates and a number of other delegates were attending the official opening of the 6.3km roadway, that is set to ease traffic congestion in the area by up to 50 per cent.

It is 70 years since the first calls were made for the bypass to be built, and today cars will finally be able to drive on the road that locals have been calling for, for decades,

Ahead of the official opening, Mr Skates stated the opening will provide real change for the people of Mid Wales, and congratulated contractors Alun Griffiths for delivering the job ahead of schedule.

He said: "The Newtown Bypass has been delivered ahead of schedule and completed to the very highest standard.

"The scheme improves north-south and east-west links and will provide a real step change in how people travel in the area as well as to and beyond Newtown.

“The amount of traffic passing through the town will reduce as a result of the development leading to shorter journey times and improved air quality in the area.

Impressed

“The new bypass will strengthen the local economy by making it easier and better for people to access jobs and services, and businesses will benefit too as the new route makes it simpler to import and export goods. It also provides improved links to tourist destinations which will be a boost for the industry.

“I have been impressed with the role apprentices and graduate trainees have had working on the construction of the bypass. I’d like to congratulate them, Alun Griffiths and everyone who has worked on delivering this excellent feat of engineering.

“I’m also very pleased with the level of community engagement and projects that have been delivered as a result of the project. From fundraising for charities to educational link programmes such as visits to schools, this scheme has had a real community element to it.

“The Newtown Bypass is an absolutely fantastic example of how Welsh Government investment and commitment is delivering for the benefit of residents in Mid Wales.”

Work began in February 2016, and has cost around £90 million to complete, with £48.9 million being spent on goods, services, and overheads from companies in Wales, according to the government.

The roadway has two lanes in one direction and one lane in the opposite direction to provide safe overtaking sections of the road, and is set to ease traffic congestion through the town centre by between 40 and 50 per cent.