Resident snaps photos of the volume of water flowing under bridge as severe flood warning is declared

A Llandrinio resident says despite the red severe flood warning, the water levels in the area are not as high as in 2020.

The flooded road one side of the bridge photo Karen Chaney
Karen Chaney, who has lived in the area south of Oswestry all her life, took photos of Saturday's levels showing that the road from the well used, Llandrinio Bridge is impassible.

Reflecting on Llandrinio Bridge, photo Karen Chaney

During the day local people walked to the bridge to see the high water levels following Storm Babet with flooding as far as the eye could see towards Rodney's Pillar in the distance.

Karen said: "It is scary but thank goodness its not as bad as 2000, that was very scary."

The warning, issued by Natural Resources Wales on Saturday, covers the River Severn in the Llandrinio area.

water just getting under Llandrinio Bridge, photo Karen Chaney

It covers the village of Llandrinio as well as isolated properties in the Severn-Vyrnwy confluence area including Hendre Lane, Haughton and Haimwood and stretching to the north of Melverley.

Water gushing down field near Llandrinio Bridge, photo Karen Chaney
