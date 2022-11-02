Flood alert is issued for Shropshire

The Government warning says areas around the county border from Llawnt to Shrawardine could be affected – along with Llanymynech, Maesbrook, and Melverley.

It has warned flooding of roads and farmland is possible.

The alert, for the Severn Vyrnwy confluence, says that the water is set to peak on the Vyrnwy at Llanymynech at 2.30am on Thursday– at a level of around three to 3.3 metres.

It will peak at the Maesbrook and Cae Howel gauges during the day on Thursday.

There is also a warning of further rain ahead over the weekend, with Environment Agency incident response staff checking defences in advance.

The alert states: "River levels are forecast to rise at the Llanymynech river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall.

"Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is possible after midnight tonight.

"We expect flooding to affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from the Welsh border at Llawnt to Shrawardine near Shrewsbury.