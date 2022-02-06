Flood warnings and alerts issued in Powys and Shropshire border

Flood warnings and alerts have been issued

A flood warning is one level up from a flood alert and people are urged to act, including moving vehicles to higher ground if it is safe, and moving important items upstairs as flooding is expected.

The Environment Agency says river levels have risen at the Llanymynech river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall. Flooding of roads and farmland is expected today (Sunday).

Flooding is expected to affect roads in and around in and around Maesbrook and Melverley including Melverley to Melverley Green and Ponthen to Melverley roads. Flooding is also expected to affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from the Welsh border at Llawnt to Shrawardine.

River levels are expected to remain high until next week. People have been urged to avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.