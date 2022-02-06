Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Flood warnings and alerts issued in Powys and Shropshire border

By David TooleyLlanymynechPublished:

Flood warnings have been issued in the Newtown, Welshpool, Melverley and Melverley Green areas after a deluge of rain fell on Powys and the Shropshire borders on Saturday.

Flood warnings and alerts have been issued
Flood warnings and alerts have been issued

A flood warning is one level up from a flood alert and people are urged to act, including moving vehicles to higher ground if it is safe, and moving important items upstairs as flooding is expected.

The Environment Agency says river levels have risen at the Llanymynech river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall. Flooding of roads and farmland is expected today (Sunday).

Flooding is expected to affect roads in and around in and around Maesbrook and Melverley including Melverley to Melverley Green and Ponthen to Melverley roads. Flooding is also expected to affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from the Welsh border at Llawnt to Shrawardine.

River levels are expected to remain high until next week. People have been urged to avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.

In Powys, the River Severn at Aberbechan, between Newtown and Welshpool, including the sewage works at Dolfor, Abermule and Fron, and the River Vyrnwy at Meifod, are covered by flood warnings. A flood alert is in place for the Severn Vyrnwy confluence.

Llanymynech
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Newtown
Welshpool
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News