Climber dies from injuries after fall

Welsh Ambulance Service paramedics were first on the scene.

North East Wales Rescue Service said that the man had been climbing near Llangollen when the incident happened on Wednesday evening.

It said paramedics had been first at the scene, along with a Maritime and Coastguard Agency helicopter from Caernarfon.

A statement from the rescue service said: "Team members, assisted by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency helicopter from Caernarfon, responded to reports of a man who had suffered serious injuries as a result of a fall from height while climbing near Llangollen.

"Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust paramedics were first to the scene. Unfortunately the casualty could not be saved.

"Team members ensured everyone was safely escorted from the site and used a rope rescue system to lower the casualty back to the road for handover to the ambulance.

"We wish to recognise the efforts of everyone, not least the other climbers present, in their efforts to try to save his life.