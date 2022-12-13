Family and police force in mourning following sudden death of officer

North Wales Police say Pc Ryan Donaldson is believed to have died on Sunday afternoon whilst off duty.

Pc Donaldson served in the Wrexham Rural Team which covered the Chirk area.

A spokesman for the North Wales Police said: "It is with great sadness that we share the news that North Wales Police and the Wrexham Rural Team in particular has lost a very dear colleague."

Ryan, 31, who lived in Wrexham but comes originally from Buckley, had been part of the Wrexham Rural Team since 2018. He leaves his mum, Linda, dad, Barry and sister Cara.

Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman said: “On behalf of the force I would like to offer my sincere condolences to Ryan’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“Ryan was a much loved member of the team and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. This will have deeply affected many people within the force and we are supporting Ryan’s family and colleagues.”

Ryan’s family said that he enjoyed socialising with friends from the Buckley area and his rota colleagues.

They said: “Ryan was a much loved son and brother who will be greatly missed. He was extremely proud to serve with North Wales Police, he loved being a police officer and as a family we are all so proud of what he achieved.”