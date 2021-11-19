Overturned car set on fire next to first tee of golf course

The wreck of the car after it was set on fire at Vale of Llangollen Golf Club

The charred wreck of the car was left next to the walkway for golfers at Vale of Llangollen Golf Club, which sits on the banks of the River Dee next to the A5.

One fire engine from the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service station at Llangollen was scrambled to the blaze at 3.04am on Friday.

A spokesman for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said that the fire is thought to be started deliberately.

The car was said to have suffered 100 per cent fire damage and remained next to the first tee with police tape around it several hours later.