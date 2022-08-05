Low water levels at Lake Vyrnwy captured from above as 'very little rain' forecast

Lake Vyrnwy. Photo: Carl Edwards.

A tiny island, home to just one tree, at the top of the reservoir is now accessible on foot and around the entire body of water several feet of the rocks and mud normally underwater are visible.

The reservoir was created in the late 1880s to provide drinking water for Liverpool with almost 500 local people re-housed. Today some of the stone walls and remnants of the lost houses can be seen along the shore of the lake.

Forecasters are warning there is “very little meaningful rain” on the horizon for parched areas of England as temperatures are set to climb into the 30s next week.

The Met Office said parts of England could see temperatures rise to the low or mid-30s by the end of next week due to an area of high pressure building from the Atlantic into the South and South West.