Town council raises several issues with plans for 11 houses in Presteigne

The outline application with all matters reserved except access, is for a site in the Scottleton Street area of the town.

The site was historically associated with the sale, serving and repair of tractors, having first opened as an agricultural engineering business WJ Taylor and Son, more than 70 years ago.

The development includes three affordable units, as well as alterations to the curtilage of a nearby Grade 11 listed building, Bell House.

Bell House is located at the street frontage of the proposed site and any development would include increasing its plot size.

The reconfiguration would provide a dedicated parking area and improved gardens for the property.

According to the planning statement, proposed changes to Bell House aim to enhance the property while preserving its historical significance to the town.

The site is a 0.42 hectare brownfield commercial area that was previously used for agricultural and commercial purposes, but has been vacant since 2023.

Access to the site is through two existing access points on Scottleton Street, with plans for a new access road.

The design aims to complement the character of the surrounding area, with a variety of styles to enhance visual interest.

Included as part of the plans is a land contamination report which has concluded some ground contamination is likely to be present – due to its association with long term vehicle servicing and repair activities, plus assorted bulk fuel and waste oil storage.

The report, conducted by Groundfirst states; “The prevailing conceptual site model indicates that the land quality risks posed to human health are considered to be moderate.

“The pollution risks to local controlled waters are judged to be moderate to low.”

It recommends an intrusive ground investigation in order to clarify the existing ground conditions and inform a more robust environmental risk assessment, after clearing the site of all existing structures and an asbestos demolition survey and says appropriate radon gas protection measures are likely to be required within the proposed properties.

Presteigne and Norton Town Council discussed the plans at their meeting on Monday.

The council said the design and access statement text seemed to be misaligned and does not make sense in many places.

Members noted that the proposed pedestrian access to Mill Lane is via steps - Members thought it would be better to have an accessible entrance to allow easy access at this point for all.

Existence of Japanese Knotweed was noted and removal would need to be handled correctly and thoroughly.

The Council requests that all properties be fitted with solar panels and that the appropriate infrastructure be installed to allow easy installation of electric vehicle charging points to properties as and when required by residents.

Members noted the site layout and asked that, if this is amended at any point, then consideration be given to having the houses in the centre of the site with the road around the edge not through the middle to allow for a traffic free area/provide a better sense of community.

The site has a rich history of commercial use in Presteigne, having been occupied by WJ Taylor and Soon, a Massey Ferguson tractor dealer, for more than 50 years, from 1947 to 1998.

It continued to be associated with the agriculture sector for the most part after that, from 1998 to 2006 it was operated by Pallisers Agricultural, continuing the tractor servicing activities. Bulk fuel storage and waste oil tanks were present on site during this period.

From 2006 until 2017 it was leased to Kington Farm Supplies, which used it for storage and the sale of general farm supplies.

Presteigne Building Supplies used the site for storage and the sale of building materials, and from 2017 until 2023 the former office and showroom were occupied by an antiques dealer.

A Land Rover repair garage operated in the north western corner, including the storage of multiple vehicles.