Police confirm sad discovery in search for missing man

North Wales Police thanked the public who had helped in attempts to find 62-year-old Anthony Roberts from Wrexham – and said their thoughts were with his family.

Detective Chief Inspector Dean Jones said: “Formal identification has not yet been confirmed, but Anthony’s family and the Coroner have been informed.

“I would like to thank the public for their support and assisting with our enquiries during our search for Anthony.

“Our thoughts remain with his family.”