Tributes to 'warm' and 'gentle' 22-year-old killed in crash on border of Shropshire and Mid Wales

Alex James Edwards died after a crash on the B4393, near Llandrinio, which took place at around 7.20am on Monday.

Mr Edwards, who was from Guilsfield, near Welshpool, was aged just 22.

A statement from his family paid tribute to a man with a "warm, friendly and gentle nature".

They said: “Living in Guilsfield, Alex worked as an apprentice engineer at Technocover Ltd in Welshpool.

"With his warm, friendly and gentle nature, Alex left a lasting impression on those who got to know him.

"Alex will be missed beyond words by those who loved him so dearly, especially his mum Bryony, dad Steve, his sister Katherine, his girlfriend Macy, his family and friends.”

Police are continuing investigations into the crash and have appealed for anyone who may have been travelling along the B4393, near Llandrinio bridge, at the time, to come forward.

Investigating officers said they would particularly like to speak to any motorists who were in the area at the time who have dash cam in their vehicles.