Big name stars attract thousands to concert series

Marking a new partnership between the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod and live event promoters Cuffe and Taylor, organisers have hailed the events a major success.

The record-breaking summer for the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod saw crowds flock to 11 headline shows with big name concerts over four weeks from the likes of Bryan Adams, Simple Minds, Paloma Faith, Jess Glynne, Kaiser Chiefs, Madness and Nile Rodgers and CHIC.

Manic Street Preachers

While indie gods Manic Street Preachers and Suede kicked off their double- headlining UK and Ireland tour to a sold-out crowd.

In addition, the International Eisteddfod, which this year welcomed more than 3,000 competitors in its biggest festival for a generation, marked its 77th year with music legend Tom Jones opening the iconic Core Eisteddfod Week with a sold-out concert.

Tom Jones headlines Llangollen Pavilion. Picture: Desh Kapur/ Cuffe & Taylor

This was followed by performances from Welsh Folk superstars Calan, royal harpist Alis Huws, Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalists Johns’ Boys Male Chorus, West End stars Kerry Ellis and John Owen-Jones, plus concerts from two-time Grammy award-winning jazz sensation Gregory Porter and Welsh mezzo-soprano Katherine Jenkins.

Over the course of the four weeks more than 38,000 people headed to the 11 headline concerts, almost 13,000 bought tickets for the traditional events of the Core Eisteddfod week, while thousands more attended events in Llangollen including the Parade of Nations.

Madness headline the Llangollen Pavilion.

Artistic director of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, Dave Danford said: “Together with our co-promoters Cuffe and Taylor, we’ve brought North Wales its most amazing four weeks of live music ever.

“For a festival that’s been in existence for almost 80 years to undergo a rebirth such as this is truly remarkable, and I couldn’t be more proud of what our team has achieved.

“Our festival scaled new heights this year and that’s down to the hard work of hundreds of volunteers who worked hand in hand with the brilliant team at Cuffe and Taylor. We are already planning for 2025 as we build on our most successful summer for generations.”

Suede at Llangollen Pavilion. Picture: Desh Kapur/ Cuffe & Taylor

Cuffe and Taylor co-founder Peter Taylor added: "We are delighted by the success of our first year working with the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod team.

“Together we have brought global stars to this beautiful town in North Wales and a record number of people to the Llangollen Pavilion.

Nile Rodger and Chic at Llangollen Pavilion. Picture: Desh Kapur/ Cuffe & Taylor

“We have always prided ourselves on bringing music to areas that would not ordinarily attract global names and we well and truly did that in Llangollen this summer.”