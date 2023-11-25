How getting to Liverpool Airport from Shropshire by train is about to get a lot easier

Transport for Wales (TfW) has re-introduced its hourly Chester to Liverpool services via the airport, as part of a raft of additional services across north and south Wales.

The move means Shropshire passengers can now change at Chester to get a flight from Liverpool as opposed to getting a train to Crewe or the Merseyrail into Liverpool city centre and out again.

The changes come into effect during the timetable period from December 10 to June 10 next year, and there are plans to almost double the number of services on the Ebbw Vale line thanks to a £70 million investment.

Brand new services will start running between Newport and Ebbw Vale Town during the timetable period as a result of the investment.

TfW is also planning to run daytime services every 45 minutes on the Wrexham Central to Bidston line, an increase from every hour.

Fifty brand new trains have now joined the fleet, with more than 100 set to be introduced on the mainline and Metro networks over the next two years.

A full hourly service between Cardiff and Cheltenham Spa will also start next year as more trains become available.

TfW’s planning and performance director, Colin Lea, said: “We’re delighted to be introducing new services on key routes in both the north and south of our network in this timetable period.

“The Ebbw Vale project showed fantastic collaboration with our partners to almost double the number of services on the line, with the new link to Newport, and allows greater opportunities for leisure, learning and commuting.

“In Wrexham and Deeside it gives more choice and better reliability on the Borderlands line to Bidston, while the full return of Liverpool-Chester services is now possible following completion of crew training on our new trains.

“The most important thing is to please check your travel details before you travel.”