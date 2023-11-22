When news that four Shrewsbury students had gone missing on a camping trip was first reported on Monday, many hoped they were in a part of Snowdonia/Eryri where there was no phone signal.

Clockwise from top left: Jevon Hirst, Wilf Fitchett, Harvey Owen and Hugo Morris. Photo: North Wales Police

But when the silver Ford Fiesta was found partially submerged in water on Tuesday morning and police set up roadblocks in the village of Garreg, near Penrhyndeudraeth, they feared the worst for the four missing boys: Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Fitchett and Hugo Morris.

Those fears were realised later in the day when police announced the tragic news that all four occupants had died.

The scene at Garreg

Although an A-road, the picturesque Penrhyndeudraeth to Beddgellert Road near Porthmadog is winding and at points barely wide enough to take two vehicles.

It is one of the lesser-known routes for Shropshire people to access the famous Welsh national park.

A local councillor said it had a good safety record.