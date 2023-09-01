Town set for months of disruption with water main replacement work

A previous burst on the Montgomery water main

The work, in Montgomery, was due to start earlier this year, but was put off by the water company Hafren Dyfrdwy.

Now the firm has confirmed the work will start on Monday, October 9, and is set to continue until the middle of April 2024.

The work will see the water main along Station Road, Pool Road, Princes Street and Bishop's Castle Street, replaced.

It is set to take place in sections with some complete closures required.

It comes as the route and the town has experienced a number of significant bursts on the main over recent years, resulting in the need for emergency repairs and some houses being left without water.

A letter to residents from the water company said: "This planned work is going to take place in seven phases. This is to help reduce the impact on traffic coming in and out of the town for the local community and visitors.

"To allow us to out this work safely we've agreed with the local authority to close the main road through the town to traffic.

"Please note that the road closure will be a rolling road closure and the B4385 through the town cannot be treated as a through road.

"Access to either side of the closure will be via approved diversion routes only.

"These will be signposted as you approach the working area from all routes.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause you, but it's needed to keep everyone safe and get the work done as quickly as possible."

The company said there will be instances when access to properties will be restricted, but residents will be notified first.

It added that it was also working with councillors and local bus providers so that the public transport route is maintained.

Phase one and two will take place from October 9 to November 10, and will be along Station Road, to the junction with Forden Road and Gaol Road – with three way traffic lights.

Phase three and four will be from November 13 to December 15, from the junction of Gaol Road, along Pool Road to the Chirbury Road junction, where there will be three way traffic lights.

Phase five takes place from January 2 to February 16, with a road closure along Princes Street.

Phase six will be from February 19 to March 8, with a closure of Bishop's Castle Street and three way traffic lights at Church Bank.

Phase seven will be from March 11 to April 12, with a road closure from the junction of Back Lane along the B4385.