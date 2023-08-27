When and where to see the Red Arrows over Shropshire on Sunday

The Red Arrows are performing at the Rhyl Air Show 2023.

The RAF's aerobatic team officially begin their display at 4:30pm at the Rhyl Air Show 2023, but the performance involves a large circular route meaning you'll be able to see them over parts of the county and mid Wales.

Timings are obviously subject to change as the performance is beholden to the weather, but if all goes according to plan, you'll be able to see the Red Arrows north-east of Oswestry at around 4.23pm and near Chirk Castle just before that.