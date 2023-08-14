Workers put at risk by drivers ignoring roadwork signs and red lights, council warns

Powys County Council says there has been a number of near misses and dangerous situations for its highways staff recently.

To encourage drivers to slow down, obey temporary traffic notices and respect staff working on the roads, Powys County Council is, between August 14 and 20, highlighting the risks that the highways teams must deal with on a daily basis, with staff sharing their experiences of dangerous situations caused by inconsiderate driving.

Councillor Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, said: “I was stunned to hear of the situations that our highways teams are placed in whilst simply doing their jobs and ensuring that the thousands of miles of roads in Powys are maintained, repaired and improved.

"They are having to deal with increasing numbers of drivers jumping temporary red lights, ignoring stop signs, and speeding through roadworks. Not only is this driving behaviour illegal, it is also putting the hardworking highways teams at risk of serious injury.

“The number of ‘near misses’ that our teams encounter due to the negligence of some drivers is unacceptable. Our highways teams need your help to stay safe, so please drive carefully so they can get home to their families.

“We want to actively encourage all drivers to consider the safety of our highways teams when out on the roads doing their job. We understand that roadworks can be frustrating, but that is no excuse to disobey traffic notices, jump red lights or be rude to the workers.