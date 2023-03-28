Plaid Cymru speaks out over plans to move water from Wales to London

Craig Goch Dam in the Elan Valley

The Leader of Plaid Cymru, Adam Price MS says Wales is the only country in the UK denied the right to legislate on all the water within its borders. The Welsh Government currently can only regulate water companies wholly or mainly in Wales – which excludes Severn Trent Water and United Utilities.

They have controvesial plans to transfer an extra 180 million litres a day from Wales to the south east of England with the

Adam Price MS said: "Six years after the devolution of power over water was promised, not one drop of extra power has passed to Wales, because Westminster has blocked it.

“Welsh natural resources should be in Welsh hands – controlled by Wales for the benefit of our communities. Instead we have a farcical system whereby we are not allowed to adjust the price at which we sell water to England, but their water companies are allowed to reap enormous profits as they sell our water onwards.

“It is days before the OFWAT announcement on the Severn to Thames water project is due, which could see the approval of another 180 million litres a day being extracted from Wales.