Council budget amendments agreed – including £500,000 energy fund for schools

Changes to Powys County Council's budget have been agreed.

The changes to the draft budget are the result of discussions between the cabinet and the Independents for Powys group.

At a meeting of Powys County Council’s cabinet on Tuesday, councillors mulled over the suggestions of several scrutiny committees and the finance panel on the amendments.

The committee meetings were still taking place on Monday afternoon and reports from them were only finalised on Tuesday morning

Cabinet members needed a 15-minute break to ensure that all the councillors had thoroughly read the documents.

Deputy council leader Councillor Matthew Dorrance chaired the meeting due to the absence of council leader Councillor James Gibson-Watt.

Councillor Dorrance said: “It’s been an intense period for scrutiny with some moving situations in responding to budget amendments.

“The amendments are positive and reinforces a commitment we made as a cabinet to work across the chamber with all groups and it’s been a positive thing to do as we align our resources to deliver our stronger fairer greener priorities.

Education portfolio holder Councillor Pete Roberts said: “The conclusions of the learning and skills committee that the most appropriate use of the fund would be if it is targeted and used on energy saving measures before being considered for other uses.

“The committee are very much in line with what we were suggesting on how the money should be used.

Cabinet member for a safer Powys Councillor Richard Church added: “This gives our services more resilience.”

However, Conservative group leader Councillor Aled Davies said: “I’m unhappy about the process it’s all very rushed."

The draft budget will go on to be debated at a full council meeting on Thursday, February 23.

In January, the cabinet endorsed a draft budget that will see council tax increased by five per cent as well as a raft of savings, cuts and income-generation measures designed to bridge a funding gap of £16.45 million.

To set-up the £500,000 schools energy fund, money will be taken from several pots.

The plan will see the scrapping of help proposed to external care providers by raising the travelling expense allowance to 50 pence a mile, with the £22,000 saving will go to the fund.

A proposed one-off payment of £287,000 to Freedom Leisure to help it with energy costs will be “redirected” to the fund.