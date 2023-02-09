Cost of living crisis is adding to pressure to farm-gate prices farmers tell NFU Cymru president

Minette Batters visits Montgomeryshire

The president visited Montgomeryshire on a brief tour through Mid-Wales and dropped into the farm of Dafydd and Glenys Jones, at Penegoes.

She said: “It was a pleasure to visit Mid-Wales through such a beautiful and diverse county and a wonderful opportunity to discuss the importance of grass-roots members and how vital their voices are to the whole of the NFU."

After an overview from Mrs Batters of her experiences to date and the work she has done to build relationships with key government officials, members were given an opportunity to ask their own questions. The discussion was widely varied, a reflection of the multiple changes on the horizon for the agricultural industry and opened with the pressure that energy prices are currently putting on farming businesses. Particular frustration was highlighted on the ability of Welsh farms to produce renewable energy but the lack of capacity to export significant amounts.

The NFU President outlined that Wales has the opportunity to ensure the new Agriculture (Wales) Bill can deliver for the industry and that the NFU Cymru officeholder team are working hard to achieve this for their members, but working together is vital to get the best outcome possible.

The cost-of-living crisis is also adding pressure to farm-gate prices as we see the British consumer’s sole focus move to price and value for money. Ensuring that the loyalty gained over the Covid-19 pandemic doesn’t disappear is crucial going forward and working with levy bodies on consumer engagement will be very important.

“We must achieve the loyalty of the British consumer and ensure they back British and Welsh produce; it is essential they understand the standards and values we hold in the industry to produce some of the highest quality food in the world,” Mrs Batters said.

She said opportunities will also arise overseas through new trade deals. The NFU recognises the advantages of striking independent trade deals and being able to sell British produce abroad, but this must be accompanied by a strategy that details how we will improve our trade diplomacy, including boots on the ground focusing on agri-food exports alongside measures to improve the productivity and competitiveness of UK farming.