More than £1 million saved in fraud and errors work by council

The council’s Corporate Anti-Fraud Team has revealed that since it was founded in 2015 it has prevented fraud and errors worth £6,622,956.

This figure includes £2,490,992 in recoverable overpayments and £4,131,964 in fraud and errors which were prevented, allowing this money to be spent instead on providing services for those in genuine need.

The figures have been released during International Fraud Awareness Week organised by the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners. It aims to minimise the impact of fraud by promoting anti-fraud awareness and education.

Councillor David Thomas, the council's cabinet member for finance and corporate transformation, said: “The council has signed up as a supporter of International Fraud Awareness Week and is proud of the work of its Anti-Fraud Team over the last seven years, which has helped ensure that more than £6.6million has not been paid out in error or to fraudsters.

“The council is opposed to all forms of fraud and corruption, and is determined to protect against such actions, whether attempted from within the council or by outside individuals, groups or organisations. So, if you are aware of anyone committing fraud, please report it. That way we will have more money to spend on services which will benefit everyone in the county.”

If you suspect any form of fraud or corruption is taking place you can report it through the council’s website, anonymously if needed at en.powys.gov.uk/article/4825/Report-fraud