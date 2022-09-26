Notification Settings

Pictures show extent of water level fall at Vyrnwy

By Paul JenkinsMid WalesPublished:

These dramatic pictures show the difference between the water levels at Lake Vyrnwy in just a few months.

Tower at Lake Vyrnwy

Shropshire Star photographer Jamie Ricketts captured the tower, at the reservoir in the hills above Oswestry, in August and again last week.

The difference between the water levels looking at the bottom of the tower is clear, with recent rain doing little to bring it back up.

In normal times the water level of the lake - which provides drinking water to Liverpool - would be up to the tree line.

Water levels at Lake Vyrnwy have remained extremely low, but relatively static since April.

At the weekend the level at the weir at Llanwddyn measured 0.153 metres.

Natalie Hall, Sustainable Water Manager for Natural Resources Wales said levels were at their lowest - only 43 per cent of storage capacity - since 1995.

She said they were working with the Environment Agency in England to monitor cross-border environmental and water resource impacts.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

