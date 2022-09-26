Pictures show extent of water level fall at Vyrnwy

Tower at Lake Vyrnwy

Shropshire Star photographer Jamie Ricketts captured the tower, at the reservoir in the hills above Oswestry, in August and again last week.

The difference between the water levels looking at the bottom of the tower is clear, with recent rain doing little to bring it back up.

In normal times the water level of the lake - which provides drinking water to Liverpool - would be up to the tree line.

Water levels at Lake Vyrnwy have remained extremely low, but relatively static since April.

At the weekend the level at the weir at Llanwddyn measured 0.153 metres.

Natalie Hall, Sustainable Water Manager for Natural Resources Wales said levels were at their lowest - only 43 per cent of storage capacity - since 1995.