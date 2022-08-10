Shropshire voted second best county for car boot sales

Llandrindod Wells car boot sale

While it was recently revealed that the cost of living crisis has brought about a rise in car boot sales, Shropshire has now been named the second-best area to buy and sell second-hand goods at car boot sales, ranking high in criteria like the weather and fees for sellers.

It is reported that 45,052 car boot sales take place across the country each year, with people selling unwanted goods from the backs of their cars.

Researchers at Wholesale Clearance UK investigated which county has the best and worst car boot sales nationwide, to help struggling families looking to make extra cash.

The car boot sales were ranked by reviews, how long a seller can have a pitch, the sellers' fees, the number of months they run for, search volume and the weather.

Lincolnshire scooped the top spot with an average score of 6.91, but was closely followed by Shropshire with an average score of 6.69.

With slightly fewer car boot sales in Shropshire overall, of the 19 they do have, Shrewsbury is the most popular location for sellers.

The West Midlands Showground hosts 200 sellers all year round and at £7.50 for seller entry, there is plenty of opportunity for people to snap up a bargain.

West Midlands Showground hosted Bargain Hunt last year. Specialist Tim Weeks, chats to Paul and Ruby Burniston from Ewyas Harold

The car boot sales have an average review of 4.32, as well as a relatively low number of rainy days and nearly seven hours’ worth of selling time.

Ian Bebbington, The Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society’s chief executive, said: “Our car boot sales are held on most Sundays throughout the year from 7.30am – unless the date clashes with one of our main events, and we are always well supported by helpful volunteers.

“They are extremely popular with both sellers and buyers and we have seen visitor numbers increasing significantly over the last few months, which may reflect the present cost of living crisis with people getting out and looking for bargains.

“There is always a wide variety of items on sale and we have the added benefit at the showground of plenty of undercover space should it be necessary in the colder and wetter months of the year – making us an ideal location all-year round.

"Sellers who have been unsuccessful in moving items on can donate these goods to us to be put on sale in one of our charity shops.

"The proceeds of the shop sales go to The Rural Charity which helps in the general running of the showground and allows us to support other local groups and organisations.

“It comes as no surprise to us to learn that Shropshire has been voted the second best county for car boot sales.

"Car boots have become an increasingly popular pastime generally but it seems like we are seeing more and more in Shropshire, giving sellers and buyers broader opportunities to make a little extra money or pick up a bargain.”

CEO Ian Bebbington and chair of the trustees Lance Jackson

Karl Baxter, managing director of Wholesale Clearance UK, said: “With the people of the UK struggling through the cost-of-living crisis, it's no surprise that many are looking for ways to make money.