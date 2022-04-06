Candidates revealed in the run up to the Powys County Council elections

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 04/09/2017..Cllr Graham Breeze of Welshpool talks about Welshpool's controversial plans to the one way system..

The council has published the full list of of candidates who will contest the May local government elections. Due to changes in the ward boundaries, this time around there will be five less councillors, the number falling from 73 to 68.

There will also be less electoral ward sa drop from 73 to 6.

In recent months the Independent/Conservative coalition that has ruled the roost in Powys for the last five years became a minority administration due to numerous councillors leaving both groups for various issues.

Polling will take place on Thursday, May 5 from 7am to 10pm with vote counting and results announced on Friday May 6 at the Royal Welsh Showground in Llanelwedd.

Seven current councillors have been fortunate to find themselves will be returned unopposed a drop from the 2017 election when16 of the wards had councillors returned uncontested.

The seven are: Powys anti-poverty champion Joy Jones, former cabinet member Graham Breeze, Conservative group leader Aled Davies, Plaid Cymru group leader Elwyn Vaughan, council chairman Gwynfor Thomas, vice-chairman Gareth Ratcliffe, planning committee chairman Karl Lewis.

Candidates in wards in Montgomeryshire

Banwy, Llanfihangel and Llanwddyn: Myfanwy Catherine Alexander, Independent; Bryn Davies, Plaid Cymru; Emyr Jones, Independent. Berriew and Castle Caereinion: Dai Davies, Independent; Richard John Derricutt, Welsh Liberal Democrat; Adrian Jones, Welsh Conservative. Caersws: Leslie Albert George , Welsh Conservative; Mik Norman, Green Party. Churchstoke: Danny Bebb, Welsh Liberal Democrats; Michael John Jones, Independent; Rachel Louise Jones, Welsh Conservative. Dolforwyn: Alan Meredith-Jones, Welsh Liberal Democrat; Gareth Michael Pugh, Welsh Conservative; Forden and Montgomery: Rob Harper, Independent; Maurice Jones, Welsh Conservative; Oliver Lewis, Independent; Jeremy David Thorp, Green Party.

Glantwymyn: Elwyn Vaughan, Plaid Cymru. Guilsfield: Ian Harrison, Welsh Conservative; Ewan Robert Smout, Welsh Liberal Democrat. Llanbrynmair : Robert Jenkins, Welsh Conservative; Gary Mitchel, Plaid Cymru; Sarah Helen Reast, Independent; Philip Smith, Independent; Llandinam with Dolfor: Karl Lewis – Welsh Conservative Llandrinio: David Markinson, Independent; Lucy Margaret Roberts ,Welsh Conservative. Llandysilio: Evan Arwel Jones; Independent ; Bill Lee, Independent. Llanfair Caereinion and Llanerfyl: Gareth Jones, Independent; Paul Wixey ,Welsh Labour.

Llanfyllin: Alison Alexander , Welsh Liberal Democrat; Peter Edward Lewis, Welsh Conservative; David Weston, Plaid Cymru. Llangyniew and Meifod: Jane Louise Carrington, Plaid Cymru; Ben Gwalchmai, Welsh Labour; Sally Markinson, Independent; Jonathan Wilkinson , Welsh Conservative. Llanidloes: Zoe Allan, Welsh Labour; Victoria Chapman, Plaid Cymru; The Party of Wales. Graham Davies; Plaid Cymru; Phyl Davies; Welsh Conservative; John Raymond Dore; Graham Maurice Jones; Independent; Gareth Morgan, Welsh Liberal Democrat; Glyn Preston, Welsh Liberal Democrat; David Williams, Green . Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant and Llansilin: Aled Davies, Welsh Conservative. Llansantffraid: Gwynfor Thomas, Welsh Conservative.

Kerry: Benjamin Breeze – Welsh Conservative; Kath Roberts-Jones, Independent. Newtown Central and South (2 seats): Darryl Gwilt, Welsh Conservative; Kelly Healy, Welsh Liberal Democrat; Paul George Sawtell, Welsh Conservative; David Mark Selby, Welsh Liberal Democrat; Les Skilton – Independent. Newtown East: Joy Jones, Independent. Newtown North : Adam Dale Kennerley, – Welsh Liberal Demcrat; Jackie Molloy-Davies, Independent; Dan Rowlands, Welsh Conservative. Newtown West: Gill Bridgwater, Independent; Peter Arthur Lewington; Welsh Conservative; Harry Robson, Welsh Liberal Democrat; Gillian Thurston, Plaid Cymru.