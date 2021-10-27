Montgomery Canal restoration gets £16m Budget boost

The Montgomery Canal

The funding, announced in Wednesday's Budget, has been hailed as a milestone in the canal's history and will reconnect it to the national canal network near Ellesmere.

Running from Newtown through Welshpool and on through Shropshire to the Llangollen canal, the 'Monty' closed in the late 1960s. Work to reopen it began in 1969 and has been continued by volunteers for more than five decades.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer announced in his Budget speech that Powys County Council’s Levelling Up Fund bid, supported by the Canal and River’s Trust, has been successful.

Craig Williams, Member of Parliament for Montgomeryshire, said: "Today represents a milestone day in Montgomeryshire’s history, after decades of local campaigning. I am thrilled that the Levelling Up Fund bid to restore and reconnect Montgomery Canal to the national network has been successful. This will transform Montgomeryshire’s economy by opening up so many opportunities, and will finally see one of the UK’s most picturesque attractions returned to its former glory.

Close to £16m worth of investment granted by the UK Government will be a major contributory factor to the final aim of restoring the Canal to the national canal network, he said.

The project will specifically focus on progressing the restoration of navigation to a 4.4-mile section from the Wales-England border at Llanymynech to Arddleen.

Craig Williams MP on the Montgomeryshire Canal at Welshpool. Photo: Phil Blagg Photography

“I would like to thank the Chancellor and my HM Treasury colleagues for approving the funding. It is clear that Montgomeryshire is central to the UK Government’s plans for a more visible and active role within Wales through the Levelling Up Fund, as well as the Mid Wales Growth Deal. The restoration of the Canal will bring real investment, real growth and real jobs to Montgomeryshire’s communities.

“The fantastic volunteers at the Montgomery Canal Partnership and Montgomery Waterway Restoration Trust, have campaigned tirelessly for decades and dedicated so much of their personal time to restoring sections of the Canal, in conjunction with the Canal & Rivers Trust and my predecessor Glyn Davies.

"The huge commitment of previous campaigners such as Claude Millington, proved a massive driving force for the campaign. Today’s announcement would never have been possible without all of their efforts and hard work.”

Montgomery's member of the Welsh Parliament, Russell George, said: “I am absolutely thrilled by the announcement from the UK Government on this huge investment into Mid Wales to restore the Montgomery Canal. This will provide a much-needed boost to the local economy and will benefit both Montgomeryshire residents and visitors to the area.