Funding pledged to save landmark monument on Shropshire border

Admiral Rodney's Pillar on top of Breidden Hill

Rodney's Pillar, which sits atop the Breidden Hill on the Shropshire and Powys border, had been fenced off due to safety concerns, with cracks and a bulge developing on the side of the structure.

The state of the Grade II listed monument, which is a popular walking destination for locals and tourists, had sparked a campaign to raise up to £200,000.

Now Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has stepped in and pledged to fund, and carry out the repair work.

The pillar is a stone monument that was built in 1781–82 to commemorate the victory of Admiral Rodney over the French.

NRW said that information from a structural survey of the monument was already being used for a plan to restore the pillar.

Rhys Jenkins, NRW's Land Management Team Leader for North-Mid Wales said: "Our priority is the safety of visitors to Rodney’s Pillar and the fencing will remain in place until the repair work has been completed.

“As a local in the area, I know that Rodney’s Pillar is a well known and loved landmark in the area. This work – as well as an ongoing maintenance program – will ensure its stability now and in the future.”

Bill Lee, Chair of the Save Rodney’s Pillar Charitable Trust said: “The trustees are obviously very happy that NRW have taken the decision to fund and repair the pillar but also as important is that they have committed to monitoring the pillar’s condition going forward, therefore ensuring the future of the pillar for generations to come, which was the main reason the trust was set up and what we have been working towards."

NRW said the repair will take place in the summer of 2022, when the weather at the exposed spot allows.