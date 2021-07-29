Two women struck by lightning on Snowdon

Snowdon

Volunteers from Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team were called to the incident on the summit of Snowdon by North Wales Police. It happened at about 1.30pm on Wednesday, when the summit was busy with walkers.

One of the rescued women was said to be “falling in and out of consciousness”, while the other suffered minor injuries.

The casualties were taken to Clogwyn railway station on the Snowdon Mountain Railway before being flown to hospital in Bangor by a Coastguard rescue helicopter. Rescuers said neither woman had life-threatening injuries.

Members of the public are warned to stay clear of summit areas if there are any signs of thunderstorms.

Llanberis MRT tweeted that it had been “very busy” this year in assisting police with 104 incidents. The team is on permanent call and relies entirely on donations from members of the public.

The latest drama came after a tragedy at the weekend in which a man from the West Midlands died after falling more than 90ft from a narrow Snowdon ridge.

Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team said the man, aged 47, had fallen on the lower slopes of the north ridge of Crib Goch on Saturday.

The man was found unconscious and not breathing and was airlifted to hospital from Dinas Mot, but pronounced dead on arrival.