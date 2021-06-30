Nature emergency must be called

Inside the Senedd

Plaid Cymru’s spokesperson for tackling Climate Change, Delyth Jewell MS, said that the threat to biodiversity was one of the greatest threats facing Wales and that it was high time action was taken to tackle the continued decline of biodiversity.

She said that with the post-2020 global biodiversity framework due to be set at the UN Convention on Biological Diversity in October this year, the Senedd and the Welsh Government have the opportunity to introduce nature recovery targets.

“There is a nature emergency that coexists alongside the climate emergency, and that unless we tackle these crises together, we will not overcome either. But whilst we have targets for carbon emissions, there is no corresponding mechanism for nature: No targets to track how we will limit and reverse biodiversity loss.

“By investing in nature, we can boost our economy and create thousands of jobs. If we really want to achieve a Green Recovery here in Wales, we need to invest in the recovery of our habitats and our species, and create the green workforce able to fulfil our nature recovery targets.