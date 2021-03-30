Back after 400 years: Beavers return to Mid Wales nature reserve

The beavers have been released into the Montgomeryshire WIldlife Trust nature reserve at Cors Dyfi

The beavers, who have come from the wild in Scotland after a stay and health-checks at the Five Sisters Zoo West Lothian, were released at the Cors Dyfi nature reserve, near Machynlleth.

They are the first part of a family to arrive at the site.

Mid Wales TV presenter and wildlife expert Iolo Williams was asked to release the animals – a father and son – into their new seven-acre home, something he said had been a true privilege.

He said: "It was a real honour to be asked to take part in that release. It is the first time we have got beavers back in the area for 400 years, and to see those animals going into the seven acre pen, with the loss of so much wildlife, it was really uplifting."

Mr Williams, who is known for presenting Springwatch as well as a number of other wildlife programmes, said the release had been great news for the beavers too, who were facing difficulties in their original habitat.

The beavers are released. Photo: Montgomeryshire Wildlife Trust/Emyr Evans

He said: "It [Cors Dyfi] is a great area. They were trapped in an area where they were surviving in small ditches, now they have got seven acres of wonderful land with plenty of food and cover for them and hopefully they will settle down quickly."

Mr Williams said the beavers could be a fantastic educational asset for Mid Wales – although catching a glimpse of them may not be that easy on the seven-acre site.

He said: "You are highly unlikely to see them but you never know. That tantalising glimpse of a beaver hopefully brings a lot more people to Cors Dyfi."

Mr Williams said beavers were wonderful and unique creatures to see in the wild, adding: "They are environmental engineers. They can change the path of the landscape, they can create wetland habitat. They can be great for all kinds of wildlife."

The release of the animals is thanks to the Welsh Beaver Project, led by North Wales Wildlife Trust.

The licence to bring the beavers to the nature reserve was granted to Montgomeryshire Wildlife Trust, which owns the site.

The beavers have been released into the Montgomeryshire Wildlife Trust nature reserve at Cors Dyfi. Photo: Montgomeryshire Wildlife Trust/Emyr Evans

North Wales Wildlife Trust said that the beavers would be another great addition to the nature reserve.

A spokesman said: "Although not a reintroduction to the wild, having beavers at a visitor hub like Cors Dyfi will help to inform people about their behaviour and how their natural activity can actively support ecosystem restoration.

"The beavers and habitat will be regularly monitored by wildlife trust staff and volunteers. Montgomeryshire Wildlife Trust and the Welsh Beaver Project are really excited to welcome the new beaver family and look forward to seeing what the beavers will get up to on the reserve."

The Welsh Beaver Project has also been investigating the feasibility of reintroducing Eurasian beaver into the wild since 2005.