Singer said to have bought the former home of the Laura Ashley family

The house that once belonged to Laura Ashley The house that once belonged to Laura Ashley

The 15th century Rhydoldog House,near Rhayader, had been on the market for £1.5 million.

Estate Agents, McCartneys, say it is now "Under Offer"

It is believed that Charlotte Church, the 35-year old opera turned pop singer, wants to turn the seven bedroom house into an exclusive boutique hotel.

The property has its own helicopter pad and almost 50 acres of land. It also has a roof top terrace with a hot tub.

It was bought by the late fashioner designer Laura Ashley and her husband Sir Bernard Ashley in 1973. The couple built up a fashion empire in the 70s basedin Carno in mid Wales.

It was sold by the Ashley family in 2009.

The current owners were part way through a major restoration project on the historic house when it was put on the market.