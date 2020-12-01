Mark Drakeford

Mr Drakeford announced that all Welsh pubs will be banned from selling alcohol from 6pm on Friday. Now West Conwy Pubwatch, which includes most pubs in Conwy town, Llandudno Junction and Deganwy, has condemned the first minister an issued its own 18-month ban.

The group argues that Conwy currently has the lowest Covid-19 figures in Wales at 19 cases in 100,000 people.

The letter reads: "All licensees have a legal duty under the Licensing Act of 2003 to ensure that disorderly, argumentative, violent behaviour and antisocial behaviour does not occur on or around their premises and to prevent the occurrence of criminal offences.

"As a result of your behaviour on November 30, 2020, at the Senedd Cymru your actions (are deemed as) anti-social behaviour for the damage caused to our members' premises,” it reads.

"The licensees of West Conwy Pubwatch have jointly decided that in order to discharge their duty as referred to above they are exercising their right not to allow you entry to their premises, which are listed on our website at www.westconwypubwatch.co.uk

"Should you attempt to ignore this notice and enter any of the licensed premises listed on our website the assistance of police will be sought, if necessary to eject you from the premises and an extra 6 months will be added to your ban.