Trains cancelled from Shrewsbury to mid Wales due to flooding

Transport for Wales' trains from Shrewsbury to Machynlleth replaced by buses because of flooding on the line

Flood warning and alerts were today in place in Shropshire as the water from the heavy rain across Wales fed into the rivers Vyrnwy and Severn.

The flooded train line takes passengers from Shropshire over the border to Welshpool and Newtown, before heading to Machynlleth.

See the latest weather forecast from the Met Office here:

Transport for Wales said replacement buses had been put in place for passengers.

Up to four inches of rain fell across mid and north Wales on Saturday with more rain yesterday.

The government flood information service has issued two red flood warnings for the River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook and Melverley with fields and road expected to be affected. The services also warned some properties could be at risk.

Further downstream there are lesser flood alerts for the Severn/Vyrnwy confluence from the Welsh border at Llawnt to Shrawardine near Shrewsbury and for the River Severn from Shrewsbury to Upper Arley.

The water level was expected to peak at Crew Green at midday today and was not expected to reach levels that saw severe flooding in the county at the beginning of the year.

