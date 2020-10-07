Collapse of firm was 'blessing in disguise'

Ysgol Bro Hyddgen Machynlleth

In March 2019, construction firm Dawnus (Welsh for talented) went bust leaving three school building projects in Powys high and dry.

One of those was new school building for all through school from four to 18 years old, Ysgol Bro Hyddgen in Machynlleth.

At the Powys County Council Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, September 29, it was confirmed that the new project will include a new library and leisure centre replacing the current Bro Dyfi Leisure Centre.

Bro Hyddgen would also become a blueprint the council would like to replicate across the county.

The old project which was agreed by the Welsh Government in July 2017, was supposed to cost £23.2 million.

PCC will now make the case to receive nearly £32.4 million from the Welsh Government for the project, which now costs £48.25 million.

Education portfolio holder, Cllr Phyl Davies, said: “Every cloud has a silver lining and we all remember the collapse of Dawnus and how that effected the development of this school.

“However it has allowed us to go back to the drawing board and look at exactly how to get the best out of this site.

“There is the potential to develop a completely community focussed schools with leisure and library facilities.

“I’d like to thank people for their patience, this is long overdue and what we can offer here is truly exciting.”

Machynlleth county councillor, Michael Williams, said: “From the dark days of Dawnus we have emerged into the light.

“The project will undoubtedly ensure schooling, wellbeing and culture, for Machynlleth, the Dyfi Valley and further afield for many years to come.”

Plaid Cymru group leader, Cllr Elwyn Vaughan, who is also the chairman of Bro Hyddgen school governor, said: “It is a substantial investment and a large commitment by the authority.

“It will provide resources and facilities for the generations to come.”

Cllr Vaughan added that having a”Passivhaus” ecologically friendly school building would was very apt for the town that has led Wales on environmental issues.