Menu

Advertising

Stunning pictures capture moment climbers plucked to safety from cloud-covered peak

By Charlotte Bentley | Mid Wales | News | Published:

Dramatic pictures captured the moment a group of climbers were winched to safety from a cloud-covered peak in Snowdonia.

Coastguard helicopter rescues trapped climbers from Crib Goch. Picture: Oliver Cain/Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team

A member of Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Team came across the climbers. Picture: Oliver Cain/Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team

A coastguard helicopter and mountain rescue volunteers attended. Picture: Oliver Cain/Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team

The coastguard helicopter and mountain rescue volunteers were called to Crib Goch after three climbers became stuck while out on the peak.

Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team were initially called to the scene, but were already dealing with another emergency elsewhere.

A member of Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Team came across the climbers and was able to assist while the coastguard helicopter winched them aboard before taking them back to lower ground.

Incredible images taken by Oliver Cain captured the moment one of the climbers was rescued at around 5.30pm on Sunday.

The rescue was one of number that have taken place in recent weeks across the national park, with holidaymakers descending on the attraction for staycation breaks.

Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Team were also dispatched to help with a climber who had become stuck on Tryfan.

Mid Wales Local Hubs News
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News