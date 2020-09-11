Glyn Davies takes over as Welsh Tory party chairman

Mr Davies stepped down from parliament at the general election in December.

He travelled to Westminster this week to have talks with the party and said he had accepted the invitation to become chairman at a time when there were big issues to deal with.

Mr Davies, 76, said: "I’ve decided to return to the political fray on the voluntary side of politics in Wales.

"We have the first review of the Welsh Conservative Party for 23 years. There may be controversy but we cannot avoid facing up to this - and quickly. I’ve never ducked hard work, and won’t now.

"Luckily the UK Central HQ team are determined as I am to deliver on the party review, it is not time to hang around. And then there’s Senedd elections next May. Luckily, I’ve worked closely with Paul Davies, our leader in the Welsh Parliament and Simon Hart in the past."

Accepting the post came after talks with the Conservative Party chief executive, Darren Mott, party chairman, Amanda Milling and Welsh Secretary of State, Simon Hart.

Favour

"Over many years, the Conservative Party has been good to me, and I’m keen to return the favour," he added.

"Lord Byron of Gower, who has retired as chair after three years has taken over as president so I have a steadying hand to guide me, and experience I can call on. We both want the Wales Conservative Party to connect with the Welsh people. I also have two great deputies in Sam Rowlands and Tomos Dafis as well."

He thanks Lyndon Jones, retiring president who, he said, had given much of his life to the party.

Mr Davies, who was involved in local politics before becoming a member ot the Welsh Assembly and then an MP, said he had been sad to see Parliament reduced by Covid-19.

"There was almost no-one there. I didn’t enjoy my last six months as an MP arguing about Brexit, I’d have enjoyed the last six months even less with no public, no buzz, few parliamentarians and no proper debate. It is very sad," said Mr Davies.

On Thursday, long-serving Welsh Conservative politician David Melding gave up his role as Culture and Communications spokesman in the Welsh Assembly over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's stance on Europe.

"David is a man of great principle and integrity. During my eight years as an Assembly Member, I valued him as a colleague and friend."