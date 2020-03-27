Rodney's Pillar out of bounds

Rodney’s Pillar is a favourite beauty spot to thousands.

But the Criggion estate on which the monument stands has closed the car park and the permissive foot paths up the the pillar.

Organisers of the “Fight to save Rodney’s Pillar” posted on Facebook about the closure.

A spokesman said: "I have just spoken to the Estate and they have confirmed that they have had close the car park at Criggion and permissive foot paths, to Rodneys Pillar. Rodney’s Pillar walks are out of bounds at the moment, will keep you all updated on the facebook page when they reopen - it is always visible to us in the distance."

Police have warned that people must not drive anywhere to do there daily exercise means beauty spots such as the pillar would only have been accessible to those who lived close.

The Friends group recently launched an appeal to raise £160,000 to restore it the pillar.

Worrying cracks and a large bulge in the 54ft monument have been assessed by building experts, and it is believed that adverse weather could result in it coming crashing down.

It was built in 1782 to commemorate the naval victories of Sir George Brydges Rodney, Admiral of the White.

Over the years it has been a destination for millions of walkers, runners, families and cadet and Duke of Edinburgh teams.

Marriage proposals have been made there and charity fundraising events have beaten a path to its base.