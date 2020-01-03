Former MP worried legalised suicide is coming soon

Glyn Davies, who was MP for Montgomeryshire for nine years, has said he continues to be opposed to changes, over fears about pressure on people to consider it as a method of ending their life.

Mr Davies represented Montgomeryshire for the Conservative Party from 2010 up until last month's election, where he stood down and the seat was won by party colleague Craig Williams.

He made the comments on assisted dying while discussing social change, and welcoming the legalisation of heterosexual civil partnerships.

The issue of assisted dying was challenged in the courts by Shropshire resident Noel Conway, who has motor neurone disease.

Noel Conway

He lost his case at the High Court, with an appeal then rejected at the Court of Appeal, before the Supreme Court said it would not allow a further appeal in November 2018.

Mr Davies said : "A social change where my opposition is total is legalisation of assisted suicide. And I know I’m in a minority. Though when it was last fully debated in Parliament, MPs were very opposed to this change. But I do think it’s a change that will happen. And within 10 years."

Mr Davies said his concerns centre on the potential for pressure on people suffering terminal illness, and that the issue in the long term could be more significant than Brexit.

Advertising

He wrote: "Among the reasons for my opposition, is the ‘creep’ towards pressurising those who are suffering terminal illness to remove themselves as a burden upon their families.

"Reason this issue is on my mind is a report by James Crisp in the Telegraph about Belgium and the Netherlands considering allowing euthanasia for patients with dementia. And even for patients not terminally ill.

"While I may be too ‘conservative’, reactionary even, I can see the arguments in favour of change, especially at the level of the individual, but I just think they are outweighed by dangers to society as a whole. Perhaps long term, a more significant issue than Brexit."