Advertising
Powys residents urged to shop local for Small Business Saturday
People in Powys are being encouraged to show their support for Small Business Saturday by shopping locally.
Assembly Member for Montgomeryshire, Russell George, is urging residents to take part on December 7.
Mr George said: "Small Business Saturday is a wonderful opportunity to champion the key role played by small firms across Powys's high streets.
"But, as the retail market changes, I am encouraging people across Montgomeryshire to join me on December 7 in pledging to shop locally to support the independent businesses we all know and love."
He added: "The changing retail market has been challenging for businesses to adapt as more people head to out-of-town shopping centre and online.
"During the lead-up to the campaign, I've been able to meet and chat to independent shop owners in Welshpool, Newtown, Llanfyllin, Machynlleth and Llanidloes.
“Our local high streets are instrumental in bringing people together – acting as a meeting place for friends and families and supporting jobs for local people. Let's do all we can to ensure that our high streets can flourish."
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment