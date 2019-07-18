Increased safety measures see new medical facility installed for Royal Welsh Show

Two years ago Montgomery young farmer James Corfield, 19, went missing during the week of the show.

Specialist crews and hundreds of volunteers spent five days searching for the teen before his body was found in the River Wye on July 30.

A special Builth Wells event safety group led by Powys County Council was set up following the death of the teenager - a talented cricketer.

Last year a number of safety measures were introduced which will return for this week's show from July 22-26.

The Council says among the features returning are the ‘Green Route’ path from the Builth Wells town to the Royal Welsh Showground, Penmaenau Farm Campsite and the YFC Young People’s Village.

The path will be clearly sign-posted from the town to the various venues using finger-post signs. Existing public footpaths in the area will not be closed during the event and stewards will be on-hand at night to help direct show visitors from the town to the venues.

Increased public safety

Details about the route will be highlighted on a local map and will be featured along with other show visitor information via the Royal Welsh Show app, available to download for free from the App Store and Google Play.

A temporary fence, funded by the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society, will again be erected between the Groe and the river to help improve safety. The fence will be put in place before the show and removed after the event.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service have provided water safety training to operational staff. Licenced premises have also received drug awareness and crowd management training delivered by CAIS, Kalediscope, and Dyfed-Powys Police.

The council says a public survey following the 2018 improvements indicated that 86 per cent of respondents felt the safety measures introduced increased public safety.

It said public feedback will see a new initiative this year, the introduction of a Builth Wells Help Point based in the Strand Hall. This will enhance the medical and welfare provision within the town, and will offer medical and welfare facilities from one central location.

It will consist of an Alcohol Recovery Unit staffed by St John Cymru, Dyfed-Powys Police, Powys County Council and Youth Workers and will house the voluntary Street Pastors, who are returning to assist in Builth Wells for a second year.

The Builth Wells Help Point is a result of innovative and close partnership working between Powys County Council, Dyfed-Powys Police, Powys Teaching Health Board, Builth Wells Town Council, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, and the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society.