Off-duty Shropshire fire officer first at scene of fatal crash

Police are appealing for witnesses following the tragedy which happened on Sunday on the A470 just outside Dolgellau in north Wales

Ian Dudley, a retained watch manager with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, was one of those first on the scene along with off-duty paramedics.

"I was massively impressed with the paramedics who were off duty and passing by and the emergency services," he said.

Following the collision between a car and a heavy goods vehicle, the road, one of the main routes too and from the coast was closed for several hours.

Sergeant Meurig Jones from the Western Roads Policing Unit, North Wales Police said the collision occurred about about 5.15pm.

"Sadly, the driver of the car, an 18 year old male from outside the force area, was pronounced dead at the scene," he said.

"Two other passengers from the car were airlifted to hospital for treatment and remain in a critical condition."

He said the collision involved a black Seat Ibiza car travelling south on the A470 away from Dolgellau and a heavy goods vehicle travelling north on the A470 towards Dolgellau.

Sergeant Jones said: "We are looking for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have information on the nature of the driving of the vehicles involved prior to the collision.

“If you have any information, please contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting incident number W089538.”