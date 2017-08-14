James Corfield: Tribute event for cricketer found dead in river

Montgomery Cricket Club will host an open air ceremony on behalf of the family of James Corfield, a talented member of the club.

The ceremony will take place at 2pm on August 18 at the Lymore Ground in the town and it will be open to all.

Mr John Barker, club chairman, said: "James’s life will be celebrated with contributions from members of his family, the cricket club, the farming community, the town of Montgomery and others. It will include a selection of music and songs to help remember his life.

"Refreshments will be available at the conclusion of the ceremony, and will take the form of a traditional cricket tea."

James' body was found in a deep pool in the River Wye on July 30, six days after he went missing.

He was a talented member of the Montgomery Cricket Club and club members cancelled its July 29 games in a bid to join the search for their friend. The club also instigated a minute's round of applause at cricket games across the Shropshire league last weekend.

Mr Barker said: "Everyone is welcome, so please come and join us and wear a touch of blue."

A blue heart has come to symbolise the sadness felt by James' friends and the community.