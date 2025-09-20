Snazzy dressers have until November to get suited and booted as Kenneth Clive Menswear announces closing-down sale

Kenneth Clive Menswear's final days will fittingly see clothes flying off the shelves during its closing sale in November.

Since the Swinging Sixties Ken has been on a one-man crusade to ensure the Black Country is one of the best-dressed areas in Britain, ensuring the latest fashions are available here first.

Say goodbye to Ken whilst getting a bargain in Pattingham

The day after leaving St Peter's School in the spring of 1964 Ken started working at Hepworth's Menswear Ltd, Dudley Street, Wolverhampton. He learnt his trade across the Midlands, becoming manager of the firm's flagship Birmingham store while kipper ties flew off the shelves as the 1970s started.

His knack for knowing what young men wanted to wear elevated him to executive level, eventually being put in charge of 24 stores across London. He said: "I ran the West End. I was eager to get to London, I was 26, 27 years old and was massively successful.

"I was living in a company flat which is worth £2 million now but I was paying £7 a week in those days."

In 1979 he helped create one of the high street's most recognisable brands, Next. However, in 1983 Ken wanted a shop of his own so left the bright lights and shoulder pads of London and headed home to sell pastel suits and leather ties.

Kipper tie anyone? Ken during his snazzy salesmen years

Ken and wife Jan at one of their Ascot events in Wolverhampton

He said: "I started to look for a way out by looking for my own store. And hey presto, I found the perfect store in my own town. In November 1983 it was time to come home and I opened the first Kenneth Clive Menswear in Pattingham [then] a second branch in Coalway Road, Wolverhampton. In 1988 we opened in Pattingham Ladies store which traded 31 years until my wife retired."

Everything must go: Kenneth is preparing for a busy end to his shop life

Pattingham mainstay Kenneth Clive Menswear will close in November

Customers returned regularly with many becoming friends over the years. With shoes to boot, plenty of men walked out looking a million dollars from tip to toe thanks to Kenneth.

He said: "I'd like to think I've made the Black Country a better-dressed place because of all the clothes I've sold over the years. I am a social person so used to enjoy spotting my customers out and about looking as smart as can be."

And Ken is giving local natty dressers one last chance to pick up a bargain before the shop closes in November with an 'everything must go' sale.

Suit you Sir! The upstairs of the Pattingham store full of suits

Ken, who has one daughter and two stepchildren, carried on working 20 years after his planned retirement and even after the shop closes for good this autumn, his customers will still be able to hire the 76-year-old.

He said: "I used to do mobile tailoring for disabled customers over 40 years ago so I will be doing that again for something to do. My home visiting tailoring service will be in the comfort of your own home."

He added: "But right now I am concentrating on our great sale. Everything's got 33 per cent off but it'll be 50 per cent soon."