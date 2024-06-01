Much Wenlock to join D-day beacon lighting

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A beacon will be lit on the Wenlock Priory grounds in Much Wenlock on June 6.

Other beacons are being lit across Shropshire in towns such as Bridgnorth and Wem.

Beacons are also being lit across the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories at the same time at 9.15pm next Thursday.

The lighting of the beacon on the Wenlock Priory grounds will follow a public assemble at the Priory at 8.30pm, the town council said.

Veterans are set to leave the church at 8.30pm carrying the official D-Day Peace Lamp followed by Mayor, Revd Matthew and the choir ahead of a service of remembrance at 8.45pm before the beacon lighting 30 minutes later.