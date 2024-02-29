UFOs like 'rounded discs' seen above Much Wenlock

The strange objects were described as like "sherbet discs" after being spotted above Windmill Hill in Much Wenlock.

The rural hill is home to the 17th century Much Wenlock Windmill.

Eva Smith told her Facebook followers that she had been walking her dog on Windmill Hill on Friday morning when she "saw rounded plates in sky that resembled sherbet discs".

Another Much Wenlock resident posting anonymous also told Facebook users that he had "Spotted a UFO over Windmill Hill.

He added that he tried to get a photo a "flash blinded me".

It is not the first sighting of unexplained flying objects above the town.

More than a decade ago, a lady called 'Jenny', from Much Wenlock, spotted a "superstructure with black lattice work on the underside" hovering above the town.

The following morning, a crop circle was found in a nearby field.

UFO sightings have also been seen across Shropshire with the county being one of the most popular sites for sightings in the UK, ranked along Mid Wales and Wiltshire as one of the country's best known hot spots.

Did you see or photograph the strange objects above Much Wenlock on Wednesday? Please get in touch: reporters@jpress.co.uk