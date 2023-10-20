Townsfolk muck in to clear Much Wenlock's flooded roads with thick mud left behind

A town councillor has thanked the people of a Shropshire market town for "coming together" as floods caused by Storm Babet swept through.

Flood waters in Much Wenlock..
Flood waters in Much Wenlock..

Much Wenlock saw its streets flooded for the second time this year as rain lashed to the town for 12 hours overnight.

Councillor Dan Thomas, who represents the town at Shropshire Council, said people in Much Wenlock were out at 8am unblocking drains and rescuing stranded motorists.

"This was different to June when the town was flooded earlier this year," he said. "Then it was a lot of water in a short amount of time, this was more than 12 hours overnight.

"The community spirit has been amazing. At 8am we had people managing the traffic, unblocking drains and pushing cars.

"Whether it is the flood forum group, business owners and town councillors, everybody has been helping."

Thick mud remains on the High Street after the flooding

He added that Shropshire Council helped clear the drains in the morning and the flood waters have now rescinded and the town is faced with a clear up.

