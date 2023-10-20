Flood waters in Much Wenlock..

Much Wenlock saw its streets flooded for the second time this year as rain lashed to the town for 12 hours overnight.

Councillor Dan Thomas, who represents the town at Shropshire Council, said people in Much Wenlock were out at 8am unblocking drains and rescuing stranded motorists.

"This was different to June when the town was flooded earlier this year," he said. "Then it was a lot of water in a short amount of time, this was more than 12 hours overnight.

"The community spirit has been amazing. At 8am we had people managing the traffic, unblocking drains and pushing cars.

"Whether it is the flood forum group, business owners and town councillors, everybody has been helping."

Thick mud remains on the High Street after the flooding