Much Wenlock restaurant named best in Shropshire

By Sue AustinMuch WenlockPublished:

A Much Wenlock restaurant has been named the best in Shropshire in the British Bengal Curry awards for 2022.

The Bilash Much Wenlock

The Bilash in the High Street, took the title at a special awards ceremony.

It's owner, Mr Foutiqe Miah said he was excited to announce the news.

He said the Bilash, which has has owned for the past 20 years, attracts customers not only from the local area but also tourists from across the country.

"We are dedicated to bring the true taste of South Asia to Shropshire," he said.

"We have been serving top quality dishes for more than twenty years and we are keen on offering too quality service and foods to our customers. We also offer takeouts and do catering services for parties and other events.

"We would like to give a big thanks to our friends for supporting us for many years and to our staff."

He said that, while The Bilash served a varied menu of speciality dishes the Massala remained a real favourite with customers.

During the pandemic The Bilash specialised in takeaways so its customers could still enjoys its meals at home.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

