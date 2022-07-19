Kayaker discovered human remains in River Severn, inquest hears

Police near the scene of the discovery at Cressage

The body of an unidentified male was discovered in the water in Cressage on Saturday, May 21, this year.

An inquest was opened at Shirehall, and heard that a man was kayaking along the river between Shrewsbury and Ironbridge when, at around 9.13pm, he discovered a body caught up in some branches along the riverbank.

He called the police. CID attended and the body was recovered by Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service. The circumstances of the death are unknown.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, adjourned the inquest to October 27

Police have previously said it is thought the body had been in the water for a significant amount of time.

Det Ch Insp John Weaver said the priority was to identify the deceased.

"The remains are being forensically examined and the results will determine the next steps in our investigation.