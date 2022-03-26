Shropshire country pub turning fortunes around with new chef in charge

George Cavendish is the new chef at The Feathers Inn at Brockton

George Cavendish took over the Feathers Inns in Brockton in January, a venue that at the time had a one-star hygiene rating.

But the former proprietor of the Glutton Club on Shrewsbury's Welsh Bridge has since turned it around after working with Shropshire Council to improve things.

So much so that the pub and restaurant was awarded a four-star certificate by inspectors last week.

George, 32, who has run restaurants in London and spent most of the lockdown cooking for people on luxury yachts around the world has extensive experience as a chef.

He said: "People may know me from the Glutton Club and they still talk to me about it – it was a popular venue that offered good food at value for money prices and we are hoping to the same at The Feathers.

"When I came in there were a few issues in the kitchen that needed to be resolved but the small team we have worked hard with the council to resolve them and I am delighted this has been recognised with the four stars.